DUBAI, Sept 8 Abu Dhabi's Mubadala said on Thursday it swung to a substantial loss in the first half of 2016 as the state-owned investment fund was hit by lower commodity prices and weaker income from financial investments.

Mubadala, which is merging with fellow state fund International Petroleum Investment Co, made a loss attributable to equity owners of 4.43 billion dirhams ($1.21 billion) in the first six months of 2016 compared with a profit of 625.5 million dirhams a year earlier.

Total comprehensive income, which comprises all forms of income, also swung to a loss of 4.96 billion dirhams from positive income of 477.7 million dirhams in the first half of last year. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)