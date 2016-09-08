DUBAI, Sept 8 Abu Dhabi's Mubadala
said on Thursday it swung to a substantial loss in the first
half of 2016 as the state-owned investment fund was hit by lower
commodity prices and weaker income from financial investments.
Mubadala, which is merging with fellow state fund
International Petroleum Investment Co, made a loss attributable
to equity owners of 4.43 billion dirhams ($1.21 billion) in the
first six months of 2016 compared with a profit of 625.5 million
dirhams a year earlier.
Total comprehensive income, which comprises all forms of
income, also swung to a loss of 4.96 billion dirhams from
positive income of 477.7 million dirhams in the first half of
last year.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and David French; Editing by
Andrew Torchia)