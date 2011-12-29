(Adds details)
DUBAI Dec 29 Abu Dhabi state investment
vehicle Mubadala has sold its JBI Property Services unit to
Serco for an undisclosed amount, the British outsourcing
firm said on Thursday.
Serco, which runs services from UK immigration centres and
prisons to the Dubai metro, said the acquisition would add to
its existing operations in the United Arab Emirates.
The company, which now generates 43 percent of group revenue
from outside of the UK, said earlier this year that it is
targeting international expansion.
Serco has won almost 2 billion pounds of work to date in the
second half of the year and said that it expected to meet
full-year expectations despite ongoing UK and U.S. austerity
measures.
JBI specialises in integrated facilities management services
and has over 130 staff members located at various sites in Abu
Dhabi. The company, which was a wholly-owned unit of Mubadala,
manages several Abu Dhabi properties including Paris Sorbonne
University, New York University and Sowwah Square.
(Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Amran Abocar)