ABU DHABI Aug 19 A subsidiary of Abu Dhabi
state investment fund Mubadala and Singapore-listed
Kris Energy plans to develop an oil field in the Gulf
of Thailand.
Mubadala Petroleum and Kris Energy will develop the Nong Yao
field with production capacity of up to 15,000 barrels of oil
per day and 30,000 barrels of oil fluids per day, Mubadala said
in a statement on Monday.
Production is expected to commence in the first half of
2015.
Mubadala Petroleum, holds a 75 percent interest in the
concession and is the operator, while Kris Energy has the
remaining 25 percent interest.
