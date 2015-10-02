(Corrects to show MidCap Financial is based near Washington,
not Chicago)
DUBAI Oct 1 Mubadala GE Capital, a joint
venture between Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala and General
Electric's finance business, said on Wednesday it had
agreed to sell most of its assets including those held through
subsidiaries.
Mubadala GE Capital had been evaluating its future structure
since GE announced plans in April to sell off most of GE Capital
and become a simpler industrial business.
In a statement on Wednesday Mubadala GE Capital said it had
entered "a sale and purchase agreement" with finance firm MidCap
FinCo, which is managed by a subsidiary of private equity firm
Apollo Global Management.
MidCap Financial is a boutique finance firm based in the
United States in Bethesda, near Washington, that provides
revolving and term debt facilities to clients, according to its
website.
MidCap expects to buy "substantially all of the assets of
the Mubadala GE Capital and its subsidiaries", the statement
said.
It did not disclose the deal's value and said the final
price could change.
The transaction, which is payable in cash, is subject to
conditions and may be cancelled under certain circumstances, the
statement added.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Greg Mahlich)