(Adds deal size, current book size)
DUBAI Nov 5 Mubadala GE Capital will raise no
more than $500 million when it completes its debut bond sale
later on Wednesday, a document from lead arrangers showed on
Wednesday.
The five-year deal, which is rated Baa2/A by Moody's and
Fitch respectively, has garnered orders worth $850 million from
investors so far, with order books set to close during the
morning New York time, the document added.
Pricing guidance remains at the range given earlier in the
day of between 150 and 162.5 basis points over U.S. Treasuries.
Mubadala GE Capital, a commercial finance company, is a
joint venture between Abu Dhabi state-owned fund Mubadala and
General Electric.
Barclays and Citigroup are the joint global
co-ordinators for the bond sale. They are joined by First Gulf
Bank, HSBC and Natixis as
bookrunners for the issue.
The deal comes after the firm completed a series of meetings
with fixed income investors on Oct. 31.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)