* Says the impact of fire on financial results to be
immaterial
* Arkansas plant had employed about 465 workers at time of
fire
* Plans to move production to other facilities
(Follows alerts)
Sept 7 Metal components maker Mueller Industries
Inc said a plant in Arkansas was damaged by fire on
Tuesday, forcing it to indefinitely lay off 170 employees at
the site.
The impact of the fire on financial results would be
immaterial as the property damage and business interruption
losses were covered by existing insurance policies, the company
said in a statement.
The company said it has not yet determined the duration of
the lay-off at the plant, which employed 465 people at the time
of the fire. All employees were safely evacuated from the site
without injury, Mueller Industries said.
Mueller plans to reallocate production from its damaged
Wynne, Arkansas-based plant to other facilities and secure third
party sourcing arrangements, the company said, adding it expects
to provide ongoing supply to customers.
The company's shares closed up 4 percent at $44.77 on
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchnage.
(Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)