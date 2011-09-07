* Says the impact of fire on financial results to be immaterial

* Arkansas plant had employed about 465 workers at time of fire

* Plans to move production to other facilities (Follows alerts)

Sept 7 Metal components maker Mueller Industries Inc said a plant in Arkansas was damaged by fire on Tuesday, forcing it to indefinitely lay off 170 employees at the site.

The impact of the fire on financial results would be immaterial as the property damage and business interruption losses were covered by existing insurance policies, the company said in a statement.

The company said it has not yet determined the duration of the lay-off at the plant, which employed 465 people at the time of the fire. All employees were safely evacuated from the site without injury, Mueller Industries said.

Mueller plans to reallocate production from its damaged Wynne, Arkansas-based plant to other facilities and secure third party sourcing arrangements, the company said, adding it expects to provide ongoing supply to customers.

The company's shares closed up 4 percent at $44.77 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchnage. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)