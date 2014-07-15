FRANKFURT, July 15 German cooperative mortgage
lender Muenchener Hypothekenbank has missed the 2013
capital requirements of the European Central Bank's bank health
checks, but has already plugged the hole.
In the first six months of the year, the lender attracted
400 million euros ($545.6 million) in capital from its owners,
boosting its capital ratio to 11.1 percent from 6.3 percent at
the end of 2013, Muenchener Hyp said in a statement on Tuesday.
The ECB is carrying out the most detailed ever review of the
euro zone's 128 largest banks before it becomes the region's
financial supervisor in November and has asked lenders to show a
capital ratio of at least 8 percent as of December 2013.
"Further capital commitments are there, but have not yet
been booked. By the end of August we will show a capital ratio
of about 12 percent," a spokesman for the Munich-based lender
said. The capital comes mostly from other banks and companies of
the cooperative sector.
Muenchener Hypothekenbank, which has a balance sheet total
of 35 billion euros, making it one of the smallest lender to be
supervised by the ECB, this year expects to at least repeat its
2013 net profit of 7 million euros and is aiming to pay a
dividend, the spokesman said.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, editing by William Hardy)