FRANKFURT, July 15 German cooperative mortgage lender Muenchener Hypothekenbank has missed the 2013 capital requirements of the European Central Bank's bank health checks, but has already plugged the hole.

In the first six months of the year, the lender attracted 400 million euros ($545.6 million) in capital from its owners, boosting its capital ratio to 11.1 percent from 6.3 percent at the end of 2013, Muenchener Hyp said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ECB is carrying out the most detailed ever review of the euro zone's 128 largest banks before it becomes the region's financial supervisor in November and has asked lenders to show a capital ratio of at least 8 percent as of December 2013.

"Further capital commitments are there, but have not yet been booked. By the end of August we will show a capital ratio of about 12 percent," a spokesman for the Munich-based lender said. The capital comes mostly from other banks and companies of the cooperative sector.

Muenchener Hypothekenbank, which has a balance sheet total of 35 billion euros, making it one of the smallest lender to be supervised by the ECB, this year expects to at least repeat its 2013 net profit of 7 million euros and is aiming to pay a dividend, the spokesman said.

($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, editing by William Hardy)