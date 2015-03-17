TOKYO, March 17 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc said on Tuesday it will issue 100 billion yen ($823.3 million) perpetual bonds and the proceeds from the debt sale will be used to bolster its capital under Basel III global bank capital rules.

Japan's largest lender by assets said the money raised by the bond issue will be counted as additional Tier 1 of the capital. The bond principal could be written down if the bank's common equity Tier 1 (CET 1) ratio falls below 5.125 percent.

The bond has a coupon of 2.7 percent until July 2020 and six-month euro yen LIBOR plus 2.4 percent after that.

The stringent cash-buffer rules are a consequence of the financial crisis in 2008, which prompted global regulators to introduce stricter bank capital rules to prevent the recurrence of tax-payer bailout of large banks.

Under the Basel III rules to be fully implemented in 2019, banks are required to hold at least 4.5 percent of capital made of common equity and retained earnings (CET 1) against risk-weighted assets and 1.5 percent as additional Tier 1 capital, including bonds.

($1 = 121.4600 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)