TOKYO, April 30 Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ said a system glitch on Wednesday prevented the completion of 23,000 automated money transfers for its clients.

It added that the bank had already taken measures to address the problem and it would not recur on Thursday.

Japan's three large banks, the products of repeated mergers over the past two decades, have been hit by a number of system problems. Last week, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp said hundreds of its ATMs in Japan were temporarily unable to execute transactions. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Writing by Edmund Klamann; editing by Keiron Henderson)