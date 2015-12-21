(Adds detail, context)

TOKYO Dec 21 A U.S. regulator has told Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) to improve the governance of its U.S. operations, including risk management in settlement systems, sources with familiar the matter said.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has sent the bank a letter saying the governance of the U.S. unit was not properly established, said the sources, who are not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

The regulator will monitor measures to be taken by the bank to rectify the situation. It could issue official orders if it determines MUFG has not adequately improved its governance, the sources said.

The warning came as MUFG has been stepping up its expansion in the United States, potentially affecting the bank's acquisition strategy there.

MUFG, Japan's largest bank by assets, made major changes in its U.S. operations in July, combining the bank's U.S. unit and its subsidiary Union Bank as it tries to further expand its U.S. businesses.

An MUFG spokesman declined to comment, while U.S. officials could not immediately be reached.

The bank's outstanding loans in the United States were more than 17 trillion yen ($140 billion), within reach of its goal of becoming one of the top 10 lenders in the country.

The OCC last year introduced stricter standards for risk management by large banks. The regulator sent the latest letter to MUFG after previously urging the bank to improve its governance, a source said.

MUFG has been considering acquiring more U.S. banks but such acquisitions are not likely to be approved by the OCC until it satisfies the regulator's demands, the source said. (Reporting by Taro Fuse; Editing by Eric Meijer)