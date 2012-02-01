TOKYO Feb 1 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group (MUFG), Japan's biggest bank by assets, said its
nine-month net profit rose 48 percent, boosted by a one-off
gain, booked earlier last year, from its stake in Morgan Stanley
.
April-December earnings were also helped by relatively solid
bond trading gains, while limited exposure to Europe's sovereign
debt problems has helped MUFG escape the worst of that region's
crisis.
MUFG, which last year booked a 290 billion yen gain from
converting Morgan Stanley preferred shares that it bought in
2008, giving it around a 22 percent stake in the Wall Street
firm, said April-December net profit was 815.8 billion yen
($10.7 billion) versus 551.8 billion yen a year earlier.
For the full-year to end-March, the bank kept its net profit
forecast at 900 billion yen, below an average estimate of 930
billion yen in a poll of 14 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Earlier this week, third-ranked Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group (SMFG) posted virtually flat quarterly
net profit growth, and Mizuho Financial Group's
quarterly net profit dropped 80 percent, squeezed by a
tax asset write-down and as lending among major banks in Japan
fell in December for a 26th month in a row.
MUFG shares have risen 12 percent since hitting a life low
in late-November, while the benchmark Nikkei average has
gained just over 8 percent. Mizuho is up 18 percent and SMFG 20
percent over the same period.
($1 = 76.2500 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Ian Geoghegan and
Edwina Gibbs)