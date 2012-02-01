* April-Dec net profit 815.8 bln yen, up 48 pct

TOKYO, Feb 1 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), posted a 39 percent drop in quarterly net profit, highlighting big Japanese banks' vulnerability to weak stock markets as they hold billions of dollars worth of shares in their corporate clients.

MUFG, the country's biggest bank by assets, said it had 155 billion yen ($2.03 billion) in stock-related losses in April-December - when the benchmark Nikkei average fell more than 13 percent - while Mizuho Financial Group, which holds the largest such portfolio as a percentage of its core capital, booked 108.6 billion yen in stock valuation losses.

Japanese banks hold shares in their corporate clients as a way of cementing long-standing business ties. The banks are trying to trim these equity holdings, but the process is time-consuming, and clients are often unhappy to see their shares dumped by the big lenders.

MUFG, which last year booked a 290 billion yen gain from converting Morgan Stanley preferred shares that it bought in 2008, said April-December net profit was 815.8 billion yen ($10.7 billion) versus 551.8 billion yen a year earlier.

October-December net profit dropped to 119.7 billion yen from 195.1 billion yen a year ago, according to Reuters calculations from the nine-month results.

For the full-year to end-March, MUFG kept its net profit forecast at 900 billion yen, below an average estimate of 930 billion yen in a poll of 14 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Like other major Japanese companies, MUFG was also hit by a write-down of deferred tax assets that knocked profit by about 46 billion yen. Japanese firms have to write down their deferred tax assets in the wake of legislation to cut the corporate tax rate from the financial year starting in April.

In addition, the big Japanese lenders continue to see weak loan demand at home. Their lending fell in December for the 26th month in a row as businesses keep a tight rein on spending.

"All the big banks say power utilities lead domestic lending, but I don't think lenders can charge a fat spread there," said Toyoki Sameshima, senior analyst at BNP Paribas Securities in Tokyo, referring to Kansai Electric and others that have not been able to issue bonds following the nuclear crisis at the quake-crippled Fukushima complex.

"The tough situation is likely to continue in the domestic market both in terms of loan volume and spread," he said.

But there are bright spots.

The banks are seeing solid growth in overseas loan balances, as more foreign borrowers, especially in Asia, come to them for loans with European banks retreating to preserve precious capital to weather the debt crisis at home.

MUFG said its overseas loan balances grew 6.4 percent to 18.2 trillion yen in October-December, while Mizuho's overseas loan balances grew 8.5 percent and third-ranked Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group's were up 4 percent. MUFG's balances are in yen, so do not compare directly with those of SMFG and Mizuho, which are dollar-denominated.

Analysts said MUFG's bigger capital buffer makes it better placed for overseas forays, and it could be a buyer of assets that European banks are having to discard.

The three Japanese lenders were also helped by relatively solid bond trading gains and by not having to write off so much in bad loans as fewer Japanese firms went bust last year.

Bond trading has turned out to be a main profit driver for Japanese banks given the ultra low interest rate policies adopted by central banks in Japan and the United States.

"On an operating profit basis, MUFG's results were better than expected, led by bond trading," said BNP Paribas' Sameshima.

SMFG this week posted virtually flat quarterly net profit growth, while Mizuho's quarterly profit slumped 80 percent.

MUFG this week said deputy president Nobuyuki Hirano would take over as head of its core banking unit Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU), in a move likely to accelerate its push overseas and see Hirano groomed to head the group.

MUFG shares have risen 12 percent since hitting a life low in late-November, while the benchmark Nikkei average has gained just over 8 percent. Mizuho is up 18 percent and SMFG 20 percent over the same period.

($1 = 76.2500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Ian Geoghegan and Michael Watson)