* April-Dec net profit 815.8 bln yen, up 48 pct
* Oct-Dec net profit 119.7 bln yen, down 39 pct
* Hurt by tax asset write-down, weak lending at home
(Updates with analyst comment, background)
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, Feb 1 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group (MUFG), posted a 39 percent drop in quarterly net
profit, highlighting big Japanese banks' vulnerability to weak
stock markets as they hold billions of dollars worth of shares
in their corporate clients.
MUFG, the country's biggest bank by assets, said it had 155
billion yen ($2.03 billion) in stock-related losses in
April-December - when the benchmark Nikkei average fell
more than 13 percent - while Mizuho Financial Group,
which holds the largest such portfolio as a percentage of its
core capital, booked 108.6 billion yen in stock valuation
losses.
Japanese banks hold shares in their corporate clients as a
way of cementing long-standing business ties. The banks are
trying to trim these equity holdings, but the process is
time-consuming, and clients are often unhappy to see their
shares dumped by the big lenders.
MUFG, which last year booked a 290 billion yen gain from
converting Morgan Stanley preferred shares that it bought
in 2008, said April-December net profit was 815.8 billion yen
($10.7 billion) versus 551.8 billion yen a year earlier.
October-December net profit dropped to 119.7 billion yen
from 195.1 billion yen a year ago, according to Reuters
calculations from the nine-month results.
For the full-year to end-March, MUFG kept its net profit
forecast at 900 billion yen, below an average estimate of 930
billion yen in a poll of 14 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Like other major Japanese companies, MUFG was also hit by a
write-down of deferred tax assets that knocked profit by about
46 billion yen. Japanese firms have to write down their deferred
tax assets in the wake of legislation to cut the corporate tax
rate from the financial year starting in April.
In addition, the big Japanese lenders continue to see weak
loan demand at home. Their lending fell in December for the 26th
month in a row as businesses keep a tight rein on spending.
"All the big banks say power utilities lead domestic
lending, but I don't think lenders can charge a fat spread
there," said Toyoki Sameshima, senior analyst at BNP Paribas
Securities in Tokyo, referring to Kansai Electric and
others that have not been able to issue bonds following the
nuclear crisis at the quake-crippled Fukushima complex.
"The tough situation is likely to continue in the domestic
market both in terms of loan volume and spread," he said.
But there are bright spots.
The banks are seeing solid growth in overseas loan balances,
as more foreign borrowers, especially in Asia, come to them for
loans with European banks retreating to preserve precious
capital to weather the debt crisis at home.
MUFG said its overseas loan balances grew 6.4 percent to
18.2 trillion yen in October-December, while Mizuho's overseas
loan balances grew 8.5 percent and third-ranked Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group's were up 4 percent. MUFG's balances
are in yen, so do not compare directly with those of SMFG and
Mizuho, which are dollar-denominated.
Analysts said MUFG's bigger capital buffer makes it better
placed for overseas forays, and it could be a buyer of assets
that European banks are having to discard.
The three Japanese lenders were also helped by relatively
solid bond trading gains and by not having to write off so much
in bad loans as fewer Japanese firms went bust last year.
Bond trading has turned out to be a main profit driver for
Japanese banks given the ultra low interest rate policies
adopted by central banks in Japan and the United States.
"On an operating profit basis, MUFG's results were better
than expected, led by bond trading," said BNP Paribas'
Sameshima.
SMFG this week posted virtually flat quarterly net profit
growth, while Mizuho's quarterly profit slumped
80 percent.
MUFG this week said deputy president Nobuyuki Hirano would
take over as head of its core banking unit Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU), in a move likely to accelerate its
push overseas and see Hirano groomed to head the group.
MUFG shares have risen 12 percent since hitting a life low
in late-November, while the benchmark Nikkei average has
gained just over 8 percent. Mizuho is up 18 percent and SMFG 20
percent over the same period.
($1 = 76.2500 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Ian Geoghegan and
Michael Watson)