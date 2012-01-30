* Hirano to become president of BTMU in April

* Nagayasu to keep top MUFG post; Hirano likely successor (Updates with news conference)

By Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, Jan 30 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group named on Monday its deputy president Nobuyuki Hirano as head of its core banking unit, a move that is likely to accelerate its push overseas and one that presages Hirano's expected ascent to lead the entire company.

Hirano has been a key player in many strategic moves for Japan's biggest bank, including its alliance with Morgan Stanley.

His rise to the top of MUFG's core unit comes as the bank and its Japanese rivals are seen as better-positioned to push their overseas ambitions by filling the void left in many markets by their troubled European peers.

"Amid Europe's debt crisis, I am feeling growing expectations toward us. We would like to play an active role in Asia as a growth opportunity," Hirano told a news conference.

Hirano will become president of Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU) on April 1, taking over from Katsunori Nagayasu, who will continue as president of the overall company.

Nagayasu became president of BTMU four years ago and assumed the top post of MUFG two years later, a pattern likely to be followed for Hirano. In the news conference, Nagayasu said he did not have a specific timeframe to pass the baton at MUFG to Hirano.

Under Nagayasu, MUFG bought out UnionBanCal Corp, a holding company of California-based UnionBank, in 2008 and spent $9 billion to buy a 21 percent stake in Morgan Stanley at the height of the financial crisis.

'NO' TO CHAUFFEURED CARS

Hirano, 60, joined Mitsubishi Bank in 1974. His unassuming nature is part of folklore at MUFG -- Hirano refuses to commute to work by the company's chauffeured car, preferring instead the jam-packed Tokyo subway trains.

He is seen as even more internationally minded than his predecessor and speaks fluent English. Different from Nagayasu, who had no overseas experience as a banker, Hirano spent a total 13 years abroad in his career with the bank, including a year as a trainee at Morgan Stanley as a young banker.

Hirano is taking over BTMU as Japan's major banks continue to see weak lending demand at home with corporate clients skittish about spending amid a fragile domestic economy.

Japanese banks have so far escaped the brunt of the region's turmoil as they are not heavily exposed to European sovereign debt, but any slowdown in the global macroeconomy would inevitably hit their operations.

Closer to home, MUFG is still struggling to produce substantial results from its two investment banking and brokerage joint ventures in Japan with Morgan Stanley.

Like their rivals, the joint ventures have been suffering from weak activities by clients, many of whom see the current market situation as not good for issuing bonds and shares.

MUFG shares ended up 0.3 percent on Tuesday before the announcement, outperforming a 0.5 percent fall in the benchmark Nikkei average. (Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Muralikumar Anantharaman)