TOKYO, June 8 Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ
(BTMU) is considering quitting as a Japanese government bond
primary dealer, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said
on Wednesday.
BTMU is core commercial banking unit of Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group, Japan's largest lender. It would be
the first major bank to give up the status.
In exchange for the obligation to bid for certain amount of
JGBs put on every auction, primary dealers are granted exclusive
access to meetings with the Ministry of Finance officials.
