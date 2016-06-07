TOKYO, June 8 Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU) is considering quitting as a Japanese government bond primary dealer, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

BTMU is core commercial banking unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Japan's largest lender. It would be the first major bank to give up the status.

In exchange for the obligation to bid for certain amount of JGBs put on every auction, primary dealers are granted exclusive access to meetings with the Ministry of Finance officials. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka, editing by G Crosse)