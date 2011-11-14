(Corrects amount in headline to 45 bln yen. Corrects story to state that Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings, not Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, is raising 20 billion yen, while Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley will raise 45 billion yen. Adds details of transactions. Corrects to state the transaction will not impact Mitsubishi UFJ's profit outlook, adding dropped word 'not'.)

TOKYO Nov 14 Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley said on Monday it plans to raise 45 billion yen ($584 million) by issuing new shares to Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc's brokerage arm and to a partnership jointly owned by the brokerage arm and a Japan unit of Morgan Stanley.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also said separately that the brokerage arm, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings, would issue 20 billion yen worth of new shares that will be bought by the parent company. It said the transaction would not impact its profit outlook.

Both share issues are scheduled for Nov. 24, the companies said. ($1 = 77.070 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Michael Watson and Edmund Klamann)