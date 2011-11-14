(Corrects amount in headline to 45 bln yen. Corrects story to
state that Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings, not Mitsubishi
UFJ Morgan Stanley, is raising 20 billion yen, while Mitsubishi
UFJ Morgan Stanley will raise 45 billion yen. Adds details of
transactions. Corrects to state the transaction will not impact
Mitsubishi UFJ's profit outlook, adding dropped word 'not'.)
TOKYO Nov 14 Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley said on Monday it plans to raise 45 billion yen ($584
million) by issuing new shares to Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Inc's brokerage arm and to a partnership jointly owned
by the brokerage arm and a Japan unit of Morgan Stanley.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also said separately that the
brokerage arm, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings, would issue
20 billion yen worth of new shares that will be bought by the
parent company. It said the transaction would not impact its
profit outlook.
Both share issues are scheduled for Nov. 24, the companies
said.
($1 = 77.070 Japanese Yen)
