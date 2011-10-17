* Cuts equal 1/5 of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley work force

* JV spokesman says early retirement scheme launched this month

* Brokers globally slashing jobs to deal with market downturn

* JV coming off $1.9 bln annual net loss on bad trades (Adds background, details)

By Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, Oct 17 A Japanese securities joint venture between Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and Morgan Stanley is planning to cut 1,200 to 1,300 jobs, roughly one-fifth of its work force, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The job cuts at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities are the latest to hit the investment banking sector, which is slimming down globally to cope with weak share prices and a sluggish outlook for economic growth.

A spokesman for the venture, which is 60 percent owned by top Japanese bank MUFG and 40 percent by Morgan Stanley, said an early retirement scheme was launched earlier this month but he declined to disclose how many workers applied.

The cuts, which were first reported by the Nikkei newspaper on Monday, will come on top of 270 jobs eliminated under a previous early retirement scheme in February.

The venture has been streamlining its operations since its formation in May 2010. It got off to an inauspicious start, posting a 145 billion yen ($1.9 billion) net loss in the business year ended in March due to soured fixed income trades.

The unit, one of two securities ventures formed between MUFG and Morgan Stanley after the Japanese bank bought a 21 percent stake in the Wall Street firm for $9 billion in 2008, had about 6,600 employees as of the end of March.

Other Japanese brokerages have also cut jobs to cope with the industry downturn.

Earlier this month, Mizuho Securities, the wholesale broking unit of Mizuho Financial Group , said it would look to eliminate 700 positions through early retirements and other measures.

Nomura Holdings , Japan's biggest investment bank, set out to cut about 400 jobs last month, mainly in Europe. ($1 = 77.365 Japanese Yen) (Additional reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Edmund Klamann)