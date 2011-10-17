TOKYO Oct 17 A Japanese brokerage joint venture between Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Morgan Stanley is planning to cut 1,200 to 1,300 jobs, or about 20 percent of the total workforce, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

A spokesman at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley said his firm made a call for early retirements earlier this month but declined to say how many workers responded.

A previous call for early retirements in February cut about 270 jobs. The company had about 6,600 employees at the end of March. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edmund Klamann)