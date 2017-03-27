(Corrects headline to add "leveraged finance unit")

March 27 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc named Louis L'Heureux head of financial sponsors for its leveraged finance division in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

L'Heureux joins MUFG from RBC Capital, where he was director of the leveraged finance team. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)