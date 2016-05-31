BRIEF-CCL Industries announces India entry for CCL label
* CCL Industries Inc - pacman-ccl will invest $3.75 million in venture to acquire its stake, reduce debt and provide funding for future expansion
May 31 Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc's banking arm, said it promoted Masahiro Kuwahara as chief executive, EMEA region.
Kuwahara, formerly deputy CEO for EMEA, will take over from Masato Miyachi, effective immediately.
Kuwahara has more than 30 years of work experience in banking, across Asia, USA and EMEA. He will be based in London and report to Eiichi Yoshikawa, co-chief executive of the bank's global business unit.
Masato Miyachi will take on the role of deputy regional executive for the Americas. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* CCL Industries Inc - pacman-ccl will invest $3.75 million in venture to acquire its stake, reduce debt and provide funding for future expansion
* Heartland Advisors Inc reports 7 pct passive stake in CPI Aerostructures Inc As of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kldXIx) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 2 (IFR) - The uncertain pace of inflation in the world's leading economies is causing concern in the fixed-income market, where some specialists feel investors are not properly positioned against the risk posed by rising prices.