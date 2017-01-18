Jan 18 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) appointed Phil Roberts to lead investment banking in EMEA, and Phillip Hall to head the structured finance business in the region.

Roberts and Hall will assume their roles on April 1, MUFG said on Wednesday.

Roberts joined MUFG in 2011 and was most recently co-head of structured finance in EMEA.

He will succeed Andy Jameson, who has decided to leave the company. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan)