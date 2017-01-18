BRIEF-NORFOLK SOUTHERN INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 3 PCT TO $0.61/SHR
* INCREASES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 3 PERCENT TO $0.61 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) appointed Phil Roberts to lead investment banking in EMEA, and Phillip Hall to head the structured finance business in the region.
Roberts and Hall will assume their roles on April 1, MUFG said on Wednesday.
Roberts joined MUFG in 2011 and was most recently co-head of structured finance in EMEA.
He will succeed Andy Jameson, who has decided to leave the company. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan)
* INCREASES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 3 PERCENT TO $0.61 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aquila Resources announces $6.6 million non-brokered private placement
* "disappointed" that final qualifying income regulations, by irs, circumvented regulatory freeze issued by white house chief of staff