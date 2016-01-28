TOKYO Jan 28 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) said on Thursday it has appointed Deputy President Takashi Oyamada to succeed Nobuyuki Hirano as the next president of its core banking unit, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, effective April 1.

Oyamada, who joined Mitsubishi Bank in 1979, has long been considered a likely successor to Hirano at the bank. Hirano remains chief executive of the holding company. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Chang-Ran Kim)