TOKYO Feb 1 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
reported on Monday an 8 percent decline in profit for
the nine months ended in December, in the absence of windfall
gains from bad-loan reserves that boosted the year-earlier
results.
Japan's largest lender by assets said net profit for
April-December came in at 852.3 billion yen ($7 billion), down
from 927 billion yen a year earlier.
The bank said growth in profit from overseas lending
activities made up for tepid credit demand at home for the
period.
But the lender's bottomline was partly hurt by credit costs,
in a reversal from the year-earlier period when it booked
profits from the release of bad-loan provisions.
MUFG and its rival Japanese banks enjoyed one-time gains in
past years after they clawed back part of reserves for bad loans
after the risk profile of borrowers improved.
For the full year through March, MUFG kept its net profit
forecast at 950 billion yen, down 8 percent from the previous
year, and below an average estimate of 1.09 trillion yen in a
poll of 15 analysts by Thomson Reuters.
