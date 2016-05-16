TOKYO May 16 Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) said on Monday profit fell 8 percent in the last business year, missing analyst estimates, brought down by an increase in provisions for bad loans to the energy sector.

The country's largest lender by assets reported net profit for the year ended March 31 at 951.4 billion yen ($8.75 billion). That compared with the 1.036 trillion yen average of 18 analyst estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters.

For the year through March 2017, MUFG forecast profit to fall 10.7 percent to 850 billion yen, versus the 1.037 trillion yen analyst view. ($1 = 108.6800 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Christopher Cushing)