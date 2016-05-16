BRIEF-Allianz says buys remaining stake in AILH for 160 mln eur
* Says agrees to acquire minority interests in irish subsidiary
TOKYO May 16 Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) said on Monday profit fell 8 percent in the last business year, missing analyst estimates, brought down by an increase in provisions for bad loans to the energy sector.
The country's largest lender by assets reported net profit for the year ended March 31 at 951.4 billion yen ($8.75 billion). That compared with the 1.036 trillion yen average of 18 analyst estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters.
For the year through March 2017, MUFG forecast profit to fall 10.7 percent to 850 billion yen, versus the 1.037 trillion yen analyst view. ($1 = 108.6800 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
* Condensed unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended Dec. 31 2016
BRASILIA, Feb 2 Brazil's economy could surprise markets and grow more than 1 percent in 2017 if Congress approves a controversial pension reform but otherwise the country could face a third year of recession, a senior member of the economic team told Reuters.