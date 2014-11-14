TOKYO Nov 14 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc reported on Friday a 9 percent rise in first-half profit, keeping it on track for another year of record earnings as its aggressive overseas expansion bears fruit.

MUFG, Japan's largest lender by assets, said net profit came in at 578.72 billion yen ($4.98 billion) for the April-September period, well above its forecast made at the start of the year for 450 billion yen.

Japan's top three banks enjoyed record earnings last year thanks to hefty stock-related gains as investor enthusiasm for "Abenomics" boosted Japan's stock market.

They forecast profit declines at the start of the current year, but the situation is not as bleak as they had expected. MUFG's earnings have also been boosted by its U.S. unit Union Bank and Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya <PCL BAY.BK>, which it acquired last year.

For the full-year through March 2015, MUFG kept its net profit forecast at 950 billion yen, down 3.5 percent from the previous year. The average forecast in a Thomson Reuters poll of 19 analysts is for another record year, with 989.9 billion yen in profit. ($1 = 116.2700 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka)