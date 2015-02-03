TOKYO Feb 3 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
, Japan's largest lender by assets, reported an 18
percent rise in nine-month profit, with aggressive overseas
expansion offsetting continued weakness in domestic lending.
MUFG, which acquired Bank of Ayudhya Pcl,
Thailand's fifth-largest lender, in 2013, has been faring better
than its Japanese rivals due to its larger business activities
in the United States and in Asia outside Japan.
The bank said on Tuesday net profit came in at 927 billion
yen ($7.9 billion) for the April-December period, up from 785.4
billion yen a year earlier.
The bank's profit growth came despite the headwinds Japanese
banks are facing after the Bank of Japan's additional monetary
easing pushed down ultra-low interest rates even more.
MUFG owns California-based Union Bank and a roughly 20
percent stake in U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley.
The bank kept its full-year net profit forecast at 950
billion yen, down 3.5 percent from the previous year, but a poll
of 17 analysts by Thomson Reuters calls for a record 1.03
trillion yen net profit.
($1 = 117.2600 yen)
