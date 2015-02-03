* MUFG, Mizuho, SMFG post better than expected Oct-Dec profit

* Overseas growth, market upswing after BOJ action help profit

* SMFG likely to do share buyback - analyst

By Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, Feb 3 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), Japan's biggest bank by assets, posted a better than expected 36 percent rise in quarterly net profit on strong overseas growth and higher securities values from the Bank of Japan's asset-purchase policy.

MUFG's results on Tuesday come after upbeat numbers last week from two of its closest rivals - No. 2 lender Mizuho Financial Group Inc and No. 3 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) - and raise the prospects of Japanese lenders boosting shareholder returns through stock buybacks or dividend hikes.

Net profit for MUFG for its financial third quarter ended in December was 348.3 billion yen ($2.96 billion) compared with 255.2 billion yen in the same quarter of the previous year, a Reuters calculation shows. That was better than the average 228.9 billion forecast by two analysts in a Thomson Reuters survey. MUFG only reports cumulative nine-month numbers.

"The results are very strong," said Takashi Miura, banking analyst at Credit Suisse Securities in Tokyo, adding the numbers were boosted by a cheaper yen bolstering overseas earnings and by gains in stock and bond trading.

The bank kept its full-year net profit forecast at 950 billion yen, down 3.5 percent from the previous year, but it is now likely to beat the previous year's record 984.8 billion profit. A poll of 17 analysts by Thomson Reuters forecast a 1.03 trillion yen annual net profit.

MUFG, which in 2013 acquired Bank of Ayudhya Pcl, Thailand's fifth-largest lender, has fared better than its Japanese rivals due to its bigger presence outside its home market, in the United States and in Asia.

MUFG owns California-based Union Bank and owns about a 20 percent stake in U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley.

Its profit growth came despite headwinds for Japanese lenders after the BOJ's additional monetary easing in October, which has further pushed down already ultra-low interest rates even lower.

Given the relatively solid earnings by the banks, investors are focusing on shareholder returns. In November, MUFG announced it would buy back its shares worth up to 100 billion yen, its first buyback after the global financial crisis in 2008, and there are expectations it could do another buyback.

Credit Suisse's Miura said SMFG is likely to follow suit. "With profits building up, the bank can achieve its own capital ratio target. So, (SMFG's) share buyback is getting more likely now," he said.

Buybacks now could help Japanese lenders overcome the trauma of the past. The lenders launched share buyback programmes not long before the collapse of Lehman Brothers, only to come back to the market to raise money by issuing billions of dollars worth of new shares to weather the consequent global turmoil. ($1 = 117.4800 yen) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)