LONDON, April 1 (IFR) - Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group has appointed Ayse Zadil as head of corporates and
financial institutions at its Turkish business, leading the
bank's strategy to increase its presence there.
MUFG's banking arm, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, said on
Friday Zadil will be responsible for business development and
new client relationships for MUFG's Turkish subsidiary, as well
as leading its expansion strategy in Turkey.
Zadil will be based in Istanbul and report to Yasuo Asada,
president of BTMU Turkey. She will work closely with Sebastien
Rozes and Yoshitake Manabe, co-heads of corporate banking for
EMEA.
Zadil joins from JP Morgan Chase where she was a managing
director in Turkey. She was previously at Citigroup in Istanbul
for more than a decade.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)