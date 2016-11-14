Nov 14 MUFG Union Bank N.A., a subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, appointed Adam Feit as managing director and Los Angeles market president for commercial banking.

He will succeed Karim Teymourtache, who will be retiring in December, Union Bank said.

Feit, who previously worked with Bank of America Merill Lynch, will report to Scott Connella, managing director and head of commercial banking for Southern California. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal)