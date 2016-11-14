PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 14 MUFG Union Bank N.A., a subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, appointed Adam Feit as managing director and Los Angeles market president for commercial banking.
He will succeed Karim Teymourtache, who will be retiring in December, Union Bank said.
Feit, who previously worked with Bank of America Merill Lynch, will report to Scott Connella, managing director and head of commercial banking for Southern California. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal)
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States needs more submarines but he wants to buy them at a lower cost, resuming his push to get defense contractors to cut the prices they charge the Pentagon.
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were steady on Friday and were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar held onto gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.