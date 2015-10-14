Government orders Wells Fargo to reinstate whistleblower
April 3 The federal government has ordered Wells Fargo to reinstate a former bank manager who lost his job after reporting suspected fraudulent behavior at the bank.
Oct 14 MUFG Fund Services, a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, said it appointed Tim Thornton as its chief operating officer.
Thornton will retain his current role of chief data officer and work out of the firm's offices in London, New York, Dublin and Ontario.
He has been in MUFG for more than 15 years and his promotion comes after previous COO Ken McCarney was named chief executive of the firm in March. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks are prepared to cope with a potential rise in corporate loans in or at risk of default, the central bank said on Monday, a sign efforts by lenders to refinance looming debt maturities are slowly easing the country's worst credit crunch in two decades.