BRIEF-Nokia, Orange Group collaborate on 5G services
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
Oct 13 MUFG Investor Services, part of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, appointed Damian McAree as executive director, business development, EMEA.
McAree joins from Capita Asset Services, where he was head of business development for its Irish and offshore fund service offering.
He has also held senior roles at PNC Global Investment Servicing, now part of BNY Mellon, HSBC Securities Services and PFPC International Ltd.
McAree will report to Marc Russell-Jones, managing director, regional head of business development. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)
* Has approached DHT Holdings with a non-binding proposal for a possible business combination where Frontline would acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of DHT in a stock-for-stock transaction at a ratio of 0.725 frontline shares for each DHT share
LONDON, Jan 27 Just weeks before a high stakes auction for TV rights to top European soccer, the CEO of Britain's BT is locked in a fight on multiple fronts, leaving the communications giant with little room for manoeuvre.