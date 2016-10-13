Oct 13 MUFG Investor Services, part of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, appointed Damian McAree as executive director, business development, EMEA.

McAree joins from Capita Asset Services, where he was head of business development for its Irish and offshore fund service offering.

He has also held senior roles at PNC Global Investment Servicing, now part of BNY Mellon, HSBC Securities Services and PFPC International Ltd.

McAree will report to Marc Russell-Jones, managing director, regional head of business development.