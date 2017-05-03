ASTANA May 3 Kazakhstan, which hosts peace
talks on the Syrian crisis, expects the Syrian armed opposition
to return to the table on Thursday, a Kazakh Foreign Ministry
official said on Wednesday.
"I hope that tomorrow the opposition will again take part
(in the talks)," Aidarbek Tumatov, a department chief at the
ministry, told reporters in the Kazakh capital.
The Syrian armed opposition said on Wednesday it had
suspended its participation in the talks on settling the Syrian
crisis being held in the Kazakh capital Astana, demanding an end
to government bombardment of the areas under its control.
