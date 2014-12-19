Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 19 Mulann:
* Announces results of IPO on Marche Libre
* Valued at 15 million euros ($18.41 million) in IPO
* Issue price 6.10 euros per share
* Prepares 3 million euro capital increase for early 2015
* Trading will start on Dec. 22 on Marche Libre Source text: bit.ly/1xtRQCR ($1 = 0.8149 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)