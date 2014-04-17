LONDON, April 17 Mulberry warned on
Thursday that underlying profit for the year would be marginally
below current expectations, the fourth time in two years the
British luxury brand has lowered its forecasts.
The group, which is still looking for a new chief executive
after the departure last month of Bruno Guillon, said it would
reverse its recent strategy of increasing prices, to offer more
affordable prices to draw back customers.
It said profit before tax for the year ended 31 March 2014
was now expected to be around 14 million pounds ($23.5 million).
($1 = 0.5955 British Pounds)
