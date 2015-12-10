LONDON Dec 10 British handbag maker Mulberry showed signs its plan to win back customers was gaining momentum on Thursday as it posted a 5 percent rise in revenue in the first half of its fiscal year and an improvement in the profit margin.

The company reported revenue of 67.8 million pounds ($102.86 million), for the six months ended Sep. 30.

It said its total retail sales for the 10 weeks to December 5 were up 5 percent on a like-for-like basis, and while in line with forecasts, its full year results would be dependent on the next few weeks of trading through Christmas and into January.

