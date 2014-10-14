LONDON Oct 14 British luxury handbag maker Mulberry said on Tuesday it expected full-year pretax profit to be significantly below expectations after a slump in first half trading.

The latest in a string of profit warnings, Mulberry said revenues for the six months to Sept. 30 had fallen 17 percent to 64.7 million pounds (104 million), with core UK retail sales down 9 percent due in part to lower levels of tourist shoppers.

Mulberry is changing to a lower-priced strategy after an ill-fated attempt to move upmarket took its toll on sales and profits. The firm said it remained confident it was taking the right steps to restore the business to growth.

(1 US dollar = 0.6223 British pound) (Reporting by Neil Maidment, editing by William Hardy)