* Third profit warning in 2014
* Weak tourist spending adds to disruption from strategy
shift
* Shares fall as much as 25 percent
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, Oct 14 British luxury handbag maker
Mulberry cut its profit forecast for the third time this
year, saying a drop in tourist shoppers had compounded the
disruption to its business from a shift back to selling
lower-priced bags.
Mulberry shares dropped as much as 25 percent to a four-year
low on Tuesday, after it said full-year pretax profit would be
significantly below analysts' expectations.
Luxury brands are struggling with cooling demand from
emerging markets such as China and Russia, as well as a drop in
tourists from those countries. Larger rival Burberry
said on Tuesday trading was getting tougher.
Mulberry's problems have been exacerbated by an ill-fated
attempt to move upmarket that hit sales and profits and led to
chief executive Bruno Guillon's exit in March.
The firm, which makes over 60 percent of sales in Britain,
said it was making progress with restoring the business to
growth, and that its Tessie bags and a range named after model
Cara Delevingne had been well received by shoppers.
But it added sales had been hit by a drop in visitors from
Asia. "The fact of the matter is it (trading) has been tougher
than we'd expected," executive chairman Godfrey Davis told
Reuters.
Revenues for the six months to Sept. 30, the first half of
the firm's financial year, fell 17 percent to 64.7 million
pounds ($104 million), with group retail sales down 9 percent
and wholesale sales down 31 percent.
Sales at UK full-price stores fell 12 percent and by 23
percent at its lower price outlets, although its smaller
international retail arm saw a 20 percent rise.
Barclays analysts slashed their full-year pretax profit
forecast by 60 percent to 4 million pounds. That compares with
the 14 million pounds Mulberry posted a year ago, itself a near
halving from the year before.
Mulberry, like bigger rivals Louis Vuitton and
Gucci, has been losing out to more accessible, trendy
fashion brands such as Michael Kors which give customers the
look and feel of luxury at a fraction of the price.
Having failed to make the leap to a more expensive,
exclusive position, the firm is now reverting to its more
traditional "affordable luxury" offer, strengthening its product
range at a price bracket of 500-800 pounds to better compete.
"I am confident the second half will be better than the
first," Davis said, adding it aimed to return to profit growth
next year aided by reduced costs from a store rollout programme
that will stop with the opening of its Paris flagship in 2015.
Davis said the firm was still looking for a replacement for
Emma Hill, the creative director behind Mulberry's successful
Alexa and Del Rey bags which can sell for up to 4,500 pounds.
Hill quit in September 2013 amid speculation she did not
agree with Guillon's strategy. Davis said a new CEO would only
be appointed once a creative director had been installed.
At 1000 GMT, Mulberry shares were down 14 percent at 645
pence, having traded as low as 562.5 pence, wiping 63 million
pounds off its value, which stood at 1.5 billion just over two
years ago.
(1 US dollar = 0.6223 British pound)
