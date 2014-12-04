(Adds details, comment)
LONDON Dec 4 British handbag maker Mulberry
slumped to a first half loss as it counted the cost of
an ill-fated push upmarket but said a return to its lower priced
roots had seen sales rise more recently.
The firm, whose aspirations for a more exclusive luxury
position led to three profit warnings this year, posted a loss
of 1.1 million pounds ($1.72 million) for the half to Sept. 30,
compared to a pretax profit of 7.2 million pounds a year ago.
Sales fell 17 percent in the half with margins also down as
it pushed more 500-800 pound bags in a bid to win back customers
put off by the higher priced products championed by ousted boss
Bruno Guillon.
Mulberry veteran Godfrey Davis, who took over from Guillon
in March, said on Thursday the take-up had been good with total
retail sales up 8 percent in the nine weeks to Nov. 29 and 2
percent on a like for like basis, boosted by online growth
following new services such as click and collect.
"After a difficult couple of years, the steps that we have
taken to return Mulberry to growth are beginning to bear fruit,"
said Davis, who has also had to grapple with tough industry
conditions such as lower tourist numbers and weaker demand in
key markets like China.
Last month the firm named Celine's Johnny Coca as its
creative director, replacing Emma Hill, who was behind its
successful Alexa and Del Ray bags and quit over a year ago.
Shares in Mulberry, which makes over 60 percent of its sales
in Britain, closed at 780 pence on Wednesday, down 21 percent on
a year ago, valuing the business at 466 million pounds.
