LONDON, June 10 British handbag maker Mulberry said Emma Hill, the creative director behind its hit Alexa and Del Rey bags, is to leave the firm.

Responding to press reports of her departure, Mulberry confirmed on Monday that the highly-regarded Hill had asked to leave the fashion firm, and she was in discussions over the timing of her exit.

Shares in the group fell on the news and were down 9 percent to 970 pence at 1037 GMT.

Mulberry, which has issued two profit warnings since October blaming slowing Asian demand and lower spending by tourists, will report its full-year results on Thursday.