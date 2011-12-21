(Adds details)

LONDON Dec 21 British leather goods maker Mulberry has named the managing director of Hermes France Bruno Guillon as chief executive to replace Godfrey Davis who will move into a non-executive chairman role.

Guillon, who joined Hermes in 2001 having previously worked at LVMH and Nina Ricci, said Mulberry was a "great British brand with a unique heritage and an exceptional opportunity for growth".

Mulberry's luxury products, such as its Bayswater and Alexa bags, have become increasingly sought after internationally, and helped the group announce a more than trebling in first-half profit earlier this month.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle)