LONDON Dec 21 British leather goods maker
Mulberry has named the managing director of Hermes
France Bruno Guillon as chief executive to replace
Godfrey Davis who will move into a non-executive chairman role.
Guillon, who joined Hermes in 2001 having previously worked
at LVMH and Nina Ricci, said Mulberry was a "great
British brand with a unique heritage and an exceptional
opportunity for growth".
Mulberry's luxury products, such as its Bayswater and Alexa
bags, have become increasingly sought after internationally, and
helped the group announce a more than trebling in first-half
profit earlier this month.
