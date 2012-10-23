BRIEF-Russia's Mail.ru sees 2017 revenue rising by 16-19 pct
* Expects to see 2017 revenue growth of 16-19 percent to between 49.6 billion roubles and 50.9 billion roubles ($864-887 million);
LONDON Oct 23 Mulberry Group PLC : * Auto alert - Mulberry Group PLC half year revenue rose 6 percent to
76.5 million STG * Retail revenue of £46.5M, up 13% and up 7% like-for-like * Wholesale shipments to third parties of £30.0M, down 4% * Now expects group revenue growth for the year to 31 March 2013 to be below
market expectations * Now expect full year profits to be below last year
MOSCOW, Feb 22 Russia's Rosneft, the world's top listed oil producer by output, posted net profit of 52 billion roubles ($907.7 million) in the fourth quarter last year, slightly less than in Q4 of 2015, the company said on Wednesday.
* Strong plans in place for key spring seasons of Mother's day and Easter