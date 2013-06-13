LONDON, June 13 British luxury fashion group Mulberry said it was focused on growing its presence in Asia and the United States to tap demand from more affluent customers, as it posted an expected 28 percent slump in annual profit.

The firm, famed for its Bayswater and Alexa handbags, had issued two profit warnings since October, as it suffered from lower tourist spending in Europe, and the impact of a shift in strategy away from affordable luxury toward a more expensive and exclusive retail market position.

On Thursday it said pretax profit for the year to March 31 was 26 million pounds ($41 million), down from 36 million pounds a year ago, with revenue down 2 percent to 165 million pounds.

"Greater visibility in Asia will allow us to benefit from tourist traffic in Europe and the U.S. at the same time as growing our business locally," said Chief Executive Bruno Guillon, who has hiked prices by 12 percent and closed small European wholesale accounts since joining in March last year.

The group makes over 80 percent of its sales in the UK and Europe where depressed consumer spending, combined with weaker demand from Chinese tourists, has contributed to a slowdown in the luxury goods market - conditions echoed in recent trading updates from larger rivals such as Hermes and PPR .