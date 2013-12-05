BRIEF-IAG traffic and capacity rises in February
March 3 IAG February 2017 - group traffic and capacity statistics
LONDON Dec 5 British luxury fashion group Mulberry said it would open a new flagship store in Paris in 2014/15 as it posted a 28 percent fall in first half profit.
The Bayswater and Alexa handbags maker said on Thursday pretax profit for the six months to Sept 30 was 7.2 million pounds ($12 million), down from 10 million a year ago, as the firm invests in overseas expansion to help build a global profile, particularly around Asia.
First half revenue, over 80 percent of which currently comes from Europe, grew 2 percent to 78.1 million pounds, with retail revenue up 6 percent and wholesale sales down 5 percent.
The group said it was on track to open 15 new stores during 2013/14 and had would in 2014/15 open a flagship store on Paris's Rue Saint-Honore street, a key tourist destination for luxury shoppers.
Retail revenue for the nine weeks to Nov. 30 was up 3 percent, the firm added, with international revenue up 49 percent. ($1 = 0.6119 British pounds)
LONDON, March 3 WPP, the world's largest advertising group, cut its 2017 sales forecasts on Friday and its shares tumbled as a tough economic environment forced rivals and clients to fight over every dollar of marketing budgets.
PARIS, March 2 French outdoor advertising company JCDecaux is no longer planning to reduce investments in Britain, which it had considered following the country's vote to leave the European Union, after "a good first quarter", its co-CEO told Reuters.