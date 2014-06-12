PARIS, June 12 English luxury handbag maker
Mulberry's like-for-like retail sales fell 15 percent in
the 10 weeks to June 7, it said on Thursday, after an ill-fated
upmarket drive, now being reversed, took its toll on demand.
The brand, associated with its signature postman's lock
inspired by the catch on a English postman's satchel, posted a
pre-tax profit of 14 million pounds ($23.5 million) for its
fiscal year to March 31, down from 26 million the previous year.
($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds)
