* Q3 adj EPS C$0.47 vs est EPS C$0.37
* Q3 revenue rises 34 pct to C$359.7 mln
* Says commodity prices, market volatility risks remain
Oct 26 Mullen Group's third-quarter
profit topped market estimates as robust drilling activity in
western Canada lifted the trucker's oilfield services revenue,
but the company warned of continued volatility in the economy
and commodity prices.
July-September revenue rose to C$359.7 million, helped in
part by a 42 percent jump in oilfield services revenue, which
gained from increased drilling activity in crude oil and
liquids-rich gas plays in Alberta and Saskatchewan.
The company, which bought small freight shippers Hi-Way 9 in
May, also posted a 22 percent rise in trucking and logistics
sales.
"Of particular note is Hi-Way 9 and how well they have
transitioned from a private company to being an integral part of
our network of transportation solutions to our customers," said
Stephen Lockwood, Mullen's co-chief executive officer.
Operating income rose to C$81.1 million, from C$54.5
million, a year ago.
Net income, however, fell to C$11.3 million, or 14 Canadian
cents a share, from C$28.4 million, or 36 Canadian cents a share
a year ago, due to non-operating items.
Adjusted earnings per share was 47 Canadian cents a share,
above analysts' estimates of 37 Canadian cents a share, on
revenue of C$346.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
"However ... we do know that risks remain in the greater
economy and with commodity prices in general, as we were all
witness to the extreme volatility in the markets during the
quarter," Lockwood added.
Okotoks, Alberta-based Mullen's shares closed at C$19.92 on
Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)