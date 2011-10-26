* Q3 adj EPS C$0.47 vs est EPS C$0.37

* Q3 revenue rises 34 pct to C$359.7 mln

* Says commodity prices, market volatility risks remain (Adds detail on segment revenue, economic outlook)

Oct 26 Mullen Group's third-quarter profit topped market estimates as robust drilling activity in western Canada lifted the trucker's oilfield services revenue, but the company warned of continued volatility in the economy and commodity prices.

July-September revenue rose to C$359.7 million, helped in part by a 42 percent jump in oilfield services revenue, which gained from increased drilling activity in crude oil and liquids-rich gas plays in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

The company, which bought small freight shippers Hi-Way 9 in May, also posted a 22 percent rise in trucking and logistics sales.

"Of particular note is Hi-Way 9 and how well they have transitioned from a private company to being an integral part of our network of transportation solutions to our customers," said Stephen Lockwood, Mullen's co-chief executive officer.

Operating income rose to C$81.1 million, from C$54.5 million, a year ago.

Net income, however, fell to C$11.3 million, or 14 Canadian cents a share, from C$28.4 million, or 36 Canadian cents a share a year ago, due to non-operating items.

Adjusted earnings per share was 47 Canadian cents a share, above analysts' estimates of 37 Canadian cents a share, on revenue of C$346.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"However ... we do know that risks remain in the greater economy and with commodity prices in general, as we were all witness to the extreme volatility in the markets during the quarter," Lockwood added.

Okotoks, Alberta-based Mullen's shares closed at C$19.92 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)