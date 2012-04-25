BRIEF-Charles River Laboratories reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.93
Feb 14 Charles River Laboratories International Inc
April 25 Trucking and logistics company Mullen Group Ltd posted a nearly 20 percent jump in first-quarter profit, helped in part by improved performance of its oilfield services unit.
January-March quarter net income rose to C$58.8 million, or 73 Canadian cents per share, from C$48.3 million, or 61 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 24 percent to C$426 million. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Feb 14 Charles River Laboratories International Inc
* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd cuts share stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 10.3 percent to 35.5 million ADS
* Temasek Holdings (Private) LTD takes share stake of 128,970shares in amazon com inc - sec filing