April 25 Trucking and logistics company Mullen Group Ltd posted a nearly 20 percent jump in first-quarter profit, helped in part by improved performance of its oilfield services unit.

January-March quarter net income rose to C$58.8 million, or 73 Canadian cents per share, from C$48.3 million, or 61 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 24 percent to C$426 million. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)