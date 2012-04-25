(Adds details, shares)
April 25 Trucking and logistics company Mullen
Group Ltd posted a nearly 20 percent jump in
first-quarter profit, helped in part by improved performance of
its oilfield services unit.
January-March quarter net income rose to C$58.8 million, or
73 Canadian cents per share, from C$48.3 million, or 61 Canadian
cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 24 percent to C$426 million.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 67 Canadian cents
per share.
The company, whose competitors include TransForce Inc
, saw revenue at its oilfield services unit rise about
24 percent.
Mullen, which provides specialized transportation and
related services to the oil and natural gas industry in western
Canada, has posted a profit for the previous four quarters.
The trucking company's earnings are usually influenced by
the seasonal activity pattern of western Canada's oil and
natural gas exploration industry, whereby activity peaks in the
winter months and declines during the spring when wet weather
and the spring thaw make the ground unstable.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of about
$1.65 billion, closed at C$20.34 on Wednesday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)