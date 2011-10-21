(Keith Mullin is Editor at Large for International Financing
Review. The views expressed are his own.)
By Keith Mullin
LONDON Oct 21 I see that Michel Barnier, the
European Commission's internal market and services commissioner
is talking about imposing a temporary suspension or even a ban
on sovereign credit ratings for countries in the midst of
bailout discussions or in IMF programmes. EU officials have said
and done some stupid things in and around the sovereign debt
crisis, but this latest suggestion goes beyond the stupid into
the dark and dangerous realm of State censorship and political
control.
Now I'm no great fan of the ratings agencies, as previous
comments in this column have shown. I don't think having them
licensed by European markets authority ESMA, as suggested, is in
and of itself necessarily a bad thing, but it does put the
agencies in a potentially difficult place. (It would be
refreshing to see claims for extra-territoriality for once go
that way across the Atlantic, but I'd love to know how the EU
plans to explain to the US administration any decision to
prevent Moody's and S&P from issuing opinions.)
The agencies have raised the ire of euro zone officials
because they've been doing things (mainly downgrading peripheral
sovereigns) throughout the crisis that officials find unhelpful
insofar as they induce fear among market participants, add to
uncertainty and create price volatility. But that's hardly a
reason to ban them.
I don't think for one minute they were responsible for the
crisis, as EU officialdom seems to. If you're trying to fix the
debt problem, I can certainly understand that the rating
agencies are a massive irritation and aren't helping. But I'm
sure the agencies would say they're not there to help in that
regard. I think the timing of rating announcements in the past
18 months has looked cynical: witness Spain's most recent
downgrade days before a crunch EU summit when nothing material
had really changed and when our esteemed leaders were scheduled
to be discussing a solution to the crisis within days.
The swaggering arrogance of the rating agencies has now
reached the point where they're now telling us what they might
downgrade (e.g. France, Spain, Italy, Ireland and Portugal if
the euro zone goes into recession) in a kind of cheap
intimidatory display. They're certainly trying to make a point
of being seen to be on the ball following the roasting they got
at the time of the banking crisis of 2007-2008.
But love them or hate them, all they're doing is publishing
their views as to the likelihood of timely repayment of debt
obligations. And in a debt crisis in which investors and banks
hold hundreds of billions of dollars in peripheral European
sovereign debt obligations and are paid to generate positive
returns for their clients, maybe it's not a bad thing to have.
OBSESSION
My problem with rating agencies is actually not the agencies
themselves; it's the way in which certain, or perhaps most,
market participants treat sovereign ratings and ratings changes,
which is a completely different issue. The agencies have
wheedled their way into incredibly strategic positions in a
financial markets industry where far too many people lack the
wit to think for themselves and so blithely hide behind
third-party viewpoints. "Ratings upgrade = buy. Ratings
downgrade = sell" is taped to screens across the world's dealing
rooms. Or glued to the foreheads of those who can't work the
tape dispenser.
It's not just the financial industry that is obsessed with
ratings; it's regulators, supervisors and politicians, too.
President Sarkozy is partially basing his re-election campaign
on keeping France's Triple A status as a sign of Gallic machismo
and achievement, while euro zone governments state publicly that
the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) has to keep the
top rating if it's to leverage up and play its new role of
first-loss debt guarantor. This role is not just a matter of
giving back primary bond market access to peripheral sovereigns;
it's doing so with the positive spread arbitrage that only
Triple A ratings can infer.
If the European Commission wants to hermetically seal dud
sovereigns from harm, why stop at banning sovereign credit
ratings? It should ban investors from selling bonds of entities
in restructuring or which might potentially move into
restructuring. And while Barnier's at it, why doesn't he ban
sovereign credit strategy research by banks and brokers etc. Or
ban trade ideas that espouse negative views around sovereign
work-out situations or which otherwise infer selling bonds. If
you're going to ape the Soviet Union, you might as well go the
whole hog.
Oh I've thought of another one: the best way of dealing with
a sovereign debt crisis and stopping people in a democracy
having the audacity to express an opinion at an inopportune
moment is not getting into one in the first place. Greece is in
the position it is, not because of the rating agencies, CDS,
currency swaps, short-selling, evil vulture funds, reckless
hedge funds or the proprietary traders, but because of a
political class which is desperately trying to lay blame at
their door.
