(The writer is Editor at Large for International Financing
Review, a Thomson Reuters division. The views expressed are his
own.)
By Keith Mullin
LONDON Jan 24 Boy, last week was some
week. S&P's Eurozone sovereign downgrades annoyingly and
unnecessarily but I guess somewhat predictably dominated much of
the week. Earlier in the week, I had started to write a blog
(that never ultimately saw the light of day) that kicked off: "I
hate rating agencies". But on reflection, it's not the agencies
I hate, it's the obsessive over-reaction to their pronouncements
by so-called market professionals.
I must say, though, that at the same time as I was astounded
to read new S&P president Dough Peterson's somewhat disingenuous
comment in his interview with the Wall Street Journal that the
firm isn't aiming to move markets with its analysis, I was
comforted by the lack of market panic around the ratings moves.
For those of us who've been in or around bond markets for a
while, credit spread differentiation between Triple A issuers is
well understood. People have long referred to the super-league
of sovereigns and supranationals as 'Quadruple A', consigning
others to 'Low Triple A'. That difference has always been
reflected (generally fairly modestly) in pricing. That this
difference is more formally being recognised via separate rating
category is not much more than a nuance in my view.
Beyond ratings, U.S. bank earnings were peppered throughout
the week; the Greek debt talks sauntered their way towards a
conclusion of sorts; a series of nerve-wracking euro zone
government debt auctions got away; and we had a pretty busy DCM
issuance calendar keeping us all focused.
AND THE WINNER IS...
Coming into last week, we also had the Golden Globes in Los
Angeles, which very few people know is the traditional warm-up
not just for the Oscars, but also for the annual IFR awards in
London. The IFR awards event was undoubtedly the highlight of
last week (if you'll forgive my natural bias in this case). For
those of you who haven't made it, it's been running for 17
years, and has become the Oscars of the capital markets,
attended by the great and the good of the industry. You can read
more details here: here
Taking place just a couple of weeks into the year, the event
gives the market a chance to take stock of where we are and
what's in store. There was definitely a feel-good factor at play
last Wednesday night, but it's anyone's guess how long that'll
last. That said, the market tone could be a lot worse.
The prospect of Greece's private creditors and the embattled
government coming to in-principle heads of terms Friday on a
restructuring of private sector debt had buoyed equity market
sentiment into the end of the week and led to some relief-driven
flows out of Bunds. Of course, we're still waiting for that
optimism to be rewarded.
The terms of the new long-dated bond that Greece is expected
to issue with a step-up coupon and a call warrant linked to
Greek GDP growth will likely see debt holders forced to book NPV
losses in the region of 70 percent, something I've been saying
would need to be the case for months. I sense real deal fatigue
around this now; as I said in a recent column, it really is time
to move on.
As for the annual and Q4 U.S. bank earnings that came out
during the course of last week, I've got to say there were few
real surprises. The biggest surprise I had was the slightly
weird coverage of Citigroup's results in particular. Weird
because the way the newswires framed their stories was around
Citi reporting an 'unexpected' fall in Q4 earnings owing to a
slump in trading revenue that took net income below analysts'
expectations.
I'm still foxed by how analysts come up with their
estimates. Don't they see what's going on out there? If the
third quarter numbers were bad, fourth quarter performance was
hardly going to be appreciably better given all of the market
turmoil and lack of confidence. I saw no evidence whatever that
buyside accounts were flexing their trading muscle so I'm
flummoxed as to why the market was surprised by the poor trading
numbers.
In summary, Q4 net revenues relating to the investment
banking (M&A, ECM, DCM) and trading segments of the banks that
reported - JP Morgan, Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley -
were in the Q3 ball park i.e. a lot lower than previous
quarters. But it was tough to find any real direction or clues
from the numbers.
M&A and underwriting revenues were around 40 percent down
Q4-on-Q4, with the average pulled down by dramatically lower
equity underwriting numbers. Where we go from here is far from
clear, but for once I'm going to take a positive track. Bankers
tell me they're building decent advisory and financing
pipelines, and confidence, while still volatile and
unconvincing, is picking up in pockets. If we get a Greek deal
in good time, we could build from there. Or am I just dreaming?
(Editing by Joel Dimmock)