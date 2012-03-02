(The writer is Editor at Large for International Financing
Review, a Thomson Reuters division. The views expressed are his
own.)
By Keith Mullin
LONDON, March 2 I don't think ISDA did
much to salvage its standing over its most recent Greek CDS
decisions. But to be honest I felt the Determinations
Committee's (DC) unanimous decision not to call a restructuring
credit event on March 1 caused less of a stir than I thought it
deserved. Maybe that's because almost everyone expects the CDS
trigger to be pulled at some point in the near future, so were
less concerned by the DC's wonky decision-making.
It's not so much that the DC is a shady group per se, which
some media wrote during the course of the week. It's basically
the Street: voting dealers are BAML, BarCap, BNPP, CS, DB,
Goldman, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, SG and UBS. Consultative
dealers are Citi and RBS, while voting non-dealers are five
funds (BlueMountain, Citadel, DE Shaw, Elliott and Pimco). The
issue is that meetings are closed and no minutes are released.
As for its most recent call, the issue of whether the mere
inclusion of collective action clauses should trigger CDS is
pretty clear-cut: it shouldn't. Of course, you'd have to assume
that if Greece invokes the CACs and renders the restructuring
involuntary, that will be an obvious trigger event. Although in
ISDA World, nothing is a given.
I must say, though, that I'm foxed by the DC's unanimity
around the question of subordination. Now I'm no lawyer, but as
pretty much everyone has been saying for some time, surely the
fact that the European Central Bank and individual eurozone
central banks have exchanged their Greek government bonds for
substitute securities (an offer made to no other holders), will
be exempt from the effect of CACs if they're invoked, and won't
be forced to swallow the 53.5 percent haircut, represents a
clear and flagrant breach of pari passu, which I always thought
meant 'ranking equally'. Tell me it doesn't, ISDA.
'LIMBS OF DEFINITION'?
ISDA's statement on the matter was intended to obfuscate; it
was a classic 'no-communication communication'. "The EMEA DC,"
it said, "unanimously determined that the specific fact pattern
referred to [the subordination question] does not satisfy either
limb of the definition of Subordination as set out in the ISDA
2003 Credit Derivatives Definitions and therefore a
Restructuring Credit Event has not occurred under Section 4.7(a)
of the 2003 Definitions" First of all, what the hell is a fact
pattern, let alone a specific one? And limbs of definitions?
Undaunted by ISDA's linguistic brutality, I went to the ISDA
website to take a look at the 2003 Definitions to check on the
wording. You'll be pleased to know that the 2003 ISDA Credit
Derivative Definitions (Electronic documentation pack
incorporating the "May 2003 Supplement" and the "July 2009
Supplement") is available - but you've got to pay $350 for the
privilege of accessing it ($175 for members). Not helpful.
I wasn't up for paying so I ploughed on to see if I could
get them elsewhere. I was delighted when I managed to get hold
of the "2009 ISDA Credit Derivatives Determinations Committees
and Auction Settlement and Restructuring Supplement to the 2003
ISDA Credit Derivatives Definitions (published on March 12,July
14, 2009"). For free. But my delight didn't last long.
Rather than an intelligible document, this wonder of
unintelligibility merely documents the changes to the original
2003 doc, with some wonderful statistics at the end. I found
out, for example, that the 2009 supplement included 304
insertions, 188 deletions and 14 moves of text for a total of
520 changes. And there's a great colour coding guide. Wording
inserted by the July 2009 Supplement is represented in blue
underline, deletions are represented in red strikethrough,
wording inserted by the May 2003 Supplement is represented in
purple underline, while deletions are in green strikethrough.
Cosmic.
I did a word-search for 'subordinated' and the sole
reference to it is below. Before you read it, I advise you to
sit down, and have an emergency bottle of vodka close at hand.
Or maybe some smelling salts if you're of a nervous disposition.
"(i) (A) "Not Subordinated" means an obligation that is not
Subordinated to (I) the most senior Reference Obligation in
priority of payment or (II) if no Reference Obligation is
specified in the related Confirmation, any unsubordinated
Borrowed Money obligation of the Reference Entity; provided
that, if any of the events set forth under Section 2.30(a) has
occurred with respect to all of the Reference Obligations or if
Section 2.2(d) is applicable with respect to the Reference
Obligation (each, in each case, a "Prior Reference Obligation")
and no Substitute Reference Obligation has been identified for
any of the Prior Reference Obligations at the time of the
determination of whether an obligation satisfies the "Not
Subordinated" Obligation Characteristic or Deliverable
Obligation Characteristic, as applicable, "Not Subordinated"
shall mean an obligation that would not have been Subordinated
to the most senior such Prior Reference Obligation in priority
of payment. For purposes of determining whether an obligation
satisfies the "Not Subordinated" Obligation Characteristic or
Deliverable Obligation Characteristic, the ranking in priority
of payment of each Reference Obligation or each Prior Reference
Obligation, as applicable, shall be determined as of the date as
of which the relevant Reference Obligation or Prior Reference
Obligation, as applicable, was issued or incurred, and shall not
reflect any change to such ranking in priority of payment after
such date."
There you go. Simple. I'd run it through my computer grammar
check, but my machine would probably die.