(The writer is Editor at Large for International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters division. The views expressed are his own.)

By Keith Mullin

LONDON Jan 13 The decisions by Jesse Bhattal, CEO of the wholesale division, and Tarun Jotwani, head of global markets, to part company with Nomura leaves the firm in a quandary. Takumi Shibata, the smart and urbane deputy president of Nomura Securities and chairman of the wholesale division, is taking over Bhattal's responsibilities while he figures out what he wants to do.

He has a lot of thinking to do. Not only do the departures deprive the bank of two of its most senior and seasoned international professionals, they also raise fundamental questions about where the Japanese investment bank goes from here.

The past three years haven't been good for Nomura in international investment banking. The firm has made limited headway and market watchers have been second-guessing its commitment ever since it acquired Lehman Brothers' European and Asian businesses.

The contrast with Barclays Capital, which bought Lehman's U.S. business, couldn't be more marked. Barclays, the world's number one debt house, has used Lehman's U.S. platform as a springboard, investing heavily and hiring aggressively to build out its equities and M&A platforms into decent businesses in Europe in particular and, with a one-year lag, in Asia.

Nomura, on the other hand, has squandered its chances and wasted a fabulous opportunity to rebuild its credentials internationally beyond Japan-related business. In March 2011, when Bhattal and Jotwani were appointed to their most recent roles a Nomura banker told IFR: "We are not Deutsche Bank yet, but that is where we are trying to get. We think our trajectory has been good, and we aspire to be a global player."

That was always a ridiculous comment. Frankly, I never got the impression Nomura was serious about building itself into a global investment bank. I don't think it's shown any real aggression or intent. An unnamed Nomura executive in Tokyo told Reuters earlier in the week: "The resignation of Jesse and Tarun was like clearing a cloud over us, simply because they were expensive". That speaks volumes about how they were viewed by people at the firm.

I'm sure Shibata, the architect of the Lehman acquisition, relished the opportunity to take Nomura back to the glory days the firm enjoyed when he was in London and when Nomura was a player. But neither his sense of purpose nor the undoubted qualities of the likes of Bhattal and Jotwani could really make the difference.

GOING NOWHERE IN IB

In a brief note, Shibata thanked Bhattal for "growing market share across all key product lines and helping to transform the franchise. He leaves Nomura well-positioned in terms of depth of management talent and client relationships to establish us as Asia's number one global investment bank," Shibata said.

Hmmm. Really? For a start, Nomura is Asia's ONLY (even nominally) global investment bank so that's not saying anything. But more to the point, Nomura appears to be going nowhere in global investment banking or capital markets. Even in Asia, the firm is effectively absent from Asia ex-Japan capital markets and M&A. In fact, it is a top 10 player in just one capital markets segment: convertibles. I wonder what Shibata was referring to.

Bearing in mind the Japanese firm acquired Lehman's EMEA bankers, its 17th place in European M&A last year is an embarrassment. Barclays, by contrast, which didn't even have any M&A bankers in Europe until it used the Lehman U.S. acquisition as a springboard, made it to a creditable 7th place. Even in Asian M&A - supposedly Nomura's backyard - BarCap is only one slot below Nomura's lacklustre 12th placing. But BarCap's Asian investment banking expansion is little further than being embryonic.

In global ECM, BarCap did more than double Nomura's volume of business, while in Asia, Nomura's pitiful 17th placing was only few places ahead of BarCap's brand-new business, which got itself on the radar screen in year one. And there was less than $200 million of deal volume between the two firms.

SWITCH THE LIGHTS OFF

I've been following Nomura for more than a quarter of a century. Over that period, it has flopped back and forth about its intentions outside Japan. It has an extremely comfortable position in its home market, sporting a market share way beyond that of market leaders in other domestic markets. In EMEA and Asia ex-Japan investment banking (including M&A, ECM, DCM and syndicated loans), Nomura is festering outside the top 20 in fee take and wallet share. This is pointless.

Continuing my driving theme of exhorting banks wasting their time and shareholders' money down in the nether regions of investment banking, if I were advising Nomura, I'd suggest calling it a day and refocusing on Japan-related businesses.

The wholesale division is, by all accounts, going to be bearing the brunt of the $1.2 billion in cost cuts introduced after the division made a loss. I say kill the international aspirations. The senior Lehman people such as William Vereker, joint-head of global investment banking; John Phizackerley, regional CEO for EMEA; Philip Lynch, regional CEO for Asia; and Benoit Savoret, global head of equities, would surely be better off somewhere else. (Editing by Joel Dimmock)